Heinz Baked Beans 12 X 415G

Heinz Baked Beans 12 X 415G
£ 5.00
£1.01/kg
Per 1/2 can 207g
  • Energy682kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt1.2g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ

Product Description

  • Baked Beans in tomato sauce.
  • High protein*
  • *Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
  • Beans Meanz Heinz
  • We could tell you that our Beanz are hard to beat. That they're brimming with deliciously rich, tomatoey flavour.
  • But you already know that. Because you know what Beanz Meanz...
  • 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
  • HIGH FIBRE.
  • LOW FAT.
  • LOW SUGAR.
  • GLUTEN FREE.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, FLAVOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • VEGAN.
  • Pack size: 4980g
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • High protein
  • High fibre
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Beans (51%), Tomatoes (34%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Corn Flour, Salt, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
Net Contents

12 x 415g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 329kJ682kJ
-78kcal162kcal8%
Fat 0.2g0.4g1%
- of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 12.5g25.9g10%
- of which sugars 4.7g9.8g11%
Fibre 3.7g7.7g
Protein 4.7g9.7g19%
Salt 0.6g1.2g21%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

