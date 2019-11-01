Nivea Men Cleanse Collection Gift Set
- NIVEA Men GIFTSET Cleanse Collection
- This trio cleanse set from NIVEA MEN comes with all the body and skincare products needed to feel good and protect against the five signs of skin irritation. All products come in a handy tin for all those bits and bobs! The gift set contains: NIVEA MEN Face Wash Sensitive 100ml, removes impurities, dirt and excess oils. NIVEA MEN Shower Gel Sensitive 250ml, this shower gel is suitable for body, face & hair. NIVEA CREME 75ml, this cream puts back moisture into the skin in just a few seconds and prevents it from drying out again, leaving nothing but well moisturised skin. The perfect gift set for him this Christmas.
- This trio set from NIVEA Men comes with all the body and skincare products needed to feel good and protect against the five signs of skin irritation. All products come in a handy tin for all those bits and bobs!
- NIVEA® Men Face Wash Sensitive, NIVEA Men Shower Gel Sensitive and NIVEA Men Creme
- Made in Germany
- Tin
- Composition: Tinplate
- Made in China
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
NIVEA® Men Face Wash Sensitive: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Carbomer, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Xanthan Gum, Maltodextrin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzophenone-4, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Parfum, NIVEA Men Shower Gel Sensitive: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, PEG-3 Distearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum, NIVEA Men Creme: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Alcohol Denat., Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Stearyl Alcohol, Cera Microcristallina, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Carbomer, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Geraniol, Parfum
- Not suitable for food storage
- Beiersdorf AG,
- 20245 Hamburg,
- Germany.
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
- www.NIVEAMEN.com
