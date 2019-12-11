By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Regal Sliced Fruit Cake

Regal Sliced Fruit Cake
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Sliced Madeira cake with glazed fruit pieces
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Whole Egg, Glace Mixed Fruit Cubes (Papaya Cubes, Orange Peel Cubes, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide) Colours: E150a, E133), Vegetable Oil (Palm Fractions, Rapeseed), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Water, Emulsifier (E475, E471), Milk Powder, Raising Agent (E450i, E500ii), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Citric Acid, Colour (E161b)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Once opened store in an airtight container.Best Before: See Wrapper

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 pieces

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer SlicePer 100g
Energy927kJ1782kJ
-222kcal427kcal
Total Fat12g23g
Of which saturates3.4g6.5g
Carbohydrate26g50g
Of which sugars 10g20g
Protein2.3g4.4g
Salt0.38g0.73g
Pack contains 10 pieces--

