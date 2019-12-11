Regal Sliced Fruit Cake
Product Description
- Sliced Madeira cake with glazed fruit pieces
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Whole Egg, Glace Mixed Fruit Cubes (Papaya Cubes, Orange Peel Cubes, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide) Colours: E150a, E133), Vegetable Oil (Palm Fractions, Rapeseed), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Water, Emulsifier (E475, E471), Milk Powder, Raising Agent (E450i, E500ii), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Citric Acid, Colour (E161b)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts
Storage
Once opened store in an airtight container.Best Before: See Wrapper
Pack contains 10 pieces
Name and address
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
- T. +44 (0) 1274 493 200
- F. +44 (0) 1274 492 277
- E. info@rfplc.com
- www.rfplc.com
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Slice
|Per 100g
|Energy
|927kJ
|1782kJ
|-
|222kcal
|427kcal
|Total Fat
|12g
|23g
|Of which saturates
|3.4g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|50g
|Of which sugars
|10g
|20g
|Protein
|2.3g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.73g
