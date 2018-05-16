Tesco Mulled Wine Spices 21G

Product Description
- Blend of dried fruit and spices to make mulled wine.
- Dried fruits & spices
- Just simmer in red wine for a festive warming drink
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 21G
Information
Ingredients
Cinnamon Stick, Dried Orange, Ginger, Dried Cranberry, Cardamom Pods, Clove, Pimento, Star Anise, Bay Leaf
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country. Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Pour a bottle of Tesco red wine (75cl), into a saucepan, add the sachet of mulled wine spices and sugar or honey to taste.
- Simmer on a low heat for 10 minutes to release the aromas, then strain out the spices before serving.
- Why not try Tesco Spanish Tempranillo 75cl
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1095kJ
|-
|263kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|37.4g
|of which sugars
|10.4g
|Fibre
|37.7g
|Protein
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020