Lol Surprise Bath Confetti Surprise Giftset

Product Description
- Bath Soap Confetti
- Includes hidden surprise!
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cellulose Gum, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum, Alcohol Denat., Parfum, Methylparaben, Aqua, BHT, Propylparaben, Linalool, CI 16035, CI 19140
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Pop your bath soap confetti into the bath and create an ocean of excitement and colour! Catch them on the water's surface and rub them between your hands to make bubbles! Excited yet?
- Please retain for future reference.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- THIS IS NOT A TOY.
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
- lolsurprise.com
- mgae.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
