Baylis & Harding Plum & Blackberry 5 Piece Set
Product Description
- BAYLIS & HARDING PLUM & B/BERRY 5 PIECE SET
- Body Polisher
- Crème Body Wash 300mL e
- Shower Crème 300mL e
- Hand Cream 130mL e
- Soap 150g e
Information
Ingredients
Crème Body Wash: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, CI 17200 (Red 33), Shower Crème: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, CI 17200 (RED 33), Hand Cream: Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Citronellol, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide
Produce of
Made in China. Designed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Crème Body Wash, Shower Crème and Soap
- Lather and rinse.
- Hand Cream
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Please retain this information for future reference
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- WARNING: THIS PRODUCT PACKAGING CONTAINS GLITTER PARTICLES THAT MAY TRANSFER TO SKIN AND CLOTHING. SHOULD THIS OCCUR AVOID CONTACT WITH THE EYES. IF GLITTER COMES INTO CONTACT WITH THE EYES CAUSING IRRITATION, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER TO EXPEL THE PARTICLES. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding PLC,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding PLC,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- www.baylisandharding.com
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin.,
Safety information
