Al'fez Moroccan Flatbread Kit 245G

- A Moroccan spiced bread mix & olive oil for authentic homemade flatbreads
- Homemade bread is at the heart of Moroccan cuisine and culture. Flatbreads are a symbol of hospitality in Morocco as they are usually shared with guests. Carry on this North African tradition by welcoming diners to your table with this Moroccan Flatbread mix.
- Pack size: 245g
Bread Mix: Wheat Flour (Fortified with: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Seasoning (7%) (Paprika, Chilli, Garlic, Cumin, Sugar, Salt), Sesame Seeds, Olive Oil: Refined Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- May also contain Nuts, Peanuts, Milk, Soy, Celery, Mustard
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: see base
Produced of the UK
- Al'fez Flatbread Kit
- Make your own Moroccan style flatbreads at home with this quick and easy kit. Add toppings for a tasty meal, serve as a side, or use for dipping and as part of a mezze.
- Cooking Instructions
- You will need:
- Some flour for the work-surface
- A rolling pin
- Vegetable oil
- 1 Pour the bread mix into a bowl, add olive oil sachet, 100ml cold water & mix to form a dough ball.
- 2 Split into 4-6 even portions sizes. Sprinkle flour onto work surface & roll each portion into a thin (1-2mm) flatbread shape.
- 3 Pour 1tsp vegetable oil into a shallow pan and heat on medium heat. Place flatbread in & cook on one side for 2-3 mins.
- 4 Brush top of flatbread with a little veg oil (optional) then turn & cook on the other side for a further 2-3 mins.
- 5 Serve warm or brush with melted butter.
Makes 4-6 breads
- First Quality Foods,
- BS37 5AH,
- UK.
- info@alfez.com
245g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (made as directed)
|Energy kJ/Kcal
|1257/297
|Fat
|10.2g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|Carbohydrates
|48.7 g
|of which sugars
|3.1 g
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|Protein
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.27 g
