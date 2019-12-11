By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Capri Sun Fruity Water Lemon & Lime 10X200ml

image 1 of Capri Sun Fruity Water Lemon & Lime 10X200ml
£ 2.00
£0.10/100ml

Product Description

  • Water drink with lemon and lime juices and sweetener
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No preservatives, artificial colours or flavours
  • Nothing artificial
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 2000ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juice from Fruit Concentrate 3% (Lemon 1%, Lime 1%, Apple 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavour, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

Storage

Store in a cool & dark place, away from direct sunlight.Best Before: see top or bottom of pouch

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • GB 0800 3890050 (UK mainland only)
  • IRL 1800 98 98 97

Net Contents

10 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml (%1)
Energy 6 kJ12 kJ
-2 kcal4 kcal (0%)
Carbohydrates 0g0g (0%)
Of which sugars 0g0g (0%)
Fat, saturates, protein, salt - negligible amount--
1) Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Don't buy

1 stars

FOETID! Nastiest drink for kids EVER! Tastes mouldy af. Giving this to kids is child abuse.

Vile. Don’t buy it

1 stars

Vile. Artificial sweetener aftertaste. Stick to normal water

After taste

1 stars

Really bad aftertaste bring back the Mango flavour

