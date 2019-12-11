Capri Sun Fruity Water Lemon & Lime 10X200ml

Don't buy
FOETID! Nastiest drink for kids EVER! Tastes mouldy af. Giving this to kids is child abuse.
Vile. Don’t buy it
Vile. Artificial sweetener aftertaste. Stick to normal water
After taste
Really bad aftertaste bring back the Mango flavour
Offer
Water, Fruit Juice from Fruit Concentrate 3% (Lemon 1%, Lime 1%, Apple 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavour, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Store in a cool & dark place, away from direct sunlight.Best Before: see top or bottom of pouch
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
10 x 200ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml (%1)
|Energy
|6 kJ
|12 kJ
|-
|2 kcal
|4 kcal (0%)
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Fat, saturates, protein, salt - negligible amount
|-
|-
|1) Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
