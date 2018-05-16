Good 4 U Protein Salad Topper Super Seeds 150G

Product Description
- Savoury Roasted Seeds and Peas.
- Consume as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Race for Life
- When Buying This Pack
- Cancer Research UK
- Supporting 5p Donation*
- *5p of the sale of this product sold in Tesco stores and tesco.com between 30/06/19 and 31/12/20 will be donated to Cancer Research UK. Registered charity in England and Wales (No. 1089464), Scotland (No. SC041666) and the Isle of Man (No. 1103)
- For more about that range and delicious recipe ideas go to www.good4u.co/saladtopper
- More importantly, we'd love to hear your feedback, ideas and recipes also so get in touch on social!
- Find us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook
- Feel the Benefit
- Delicious Crunchy
- Pumpkin Seeds, Green Peas and Sunflower Seeds
- Our Promise
- Honest & healthy
- Functional
- Great taste
- High in Protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- Discover Our Salad Topper Range
- At Good4U, making healthy, functional foods is our passion! Ever since we launched our Super Sprouts way back in 2004 we've endeavoured to 'Make Salads Great Again!' We've developed our Salad Topper range to build taste, texture and functionality into your salad.
- Crunchy & savoury
- Tamari roasted seeds and peas
- 100% natural
- High protein and fibre
- Gluten free
- No added sugar
- Vegan
- Pack size: 150g
- High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- High protein
- High fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Sunflower Seeds (50%), Roasted Pumpkin Seeds (28%), Roasted Green Peas (16%), Tamari (Soya Bean, Water, Sea Salt) (4%), Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Reseal to keep crunchy.
Produce of
Produced in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Get Creative
- Create Amazing Salads
- Try us in Sandwiches, Pasta Sauces, Soups, Curries, Stir Fries, Ramen, Stews, Chillies and Wraps
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
- IMPORTANT
- Small children may choke on seeds. This product may contain natural materials such as husk and stalk.
Name and address
- Good4U,
- Finisklin Business Park,
- Sligo,
- Ireland.
- www.good4u.co
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 25g
|Energy
|2407kJ
|602kJ
|-
|575kcal
|144kcal
|Fat
|45g
|11g
|of which saturates
|5.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7g
|1.8g
|of which sugars
|5g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|10g
|2.6g
|Protein
|30g
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.12g
Safety information
IMPORTANT Small children may choke on seeds. This product may contain natural materials such as husk and stalk.
