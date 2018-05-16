By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good 4 U Protein Salad Topper Super Seeds 150G
£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Product Description

  • Savoury Roasted Seeds and Peas.
  • Consume as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Race for Life
  • When Buying This Pack
  • Cancer Research UK
  • Supporting 5p Donation*
  • *5p of the sale of this product sold in Tesco stores and tesco.com between 30/06/19 and 31/12/20 will be donated to Cancer Research UK. Registered charity in England and Wales (No. 1089464), Scotland (No. SC041666) and the Isle of Man (No. 1103)
  • For more about that range and delicious recipe ideas go to www.good4u.co/saladtopper
  • More importantly, we'd love to hear your feedback, ideas and recipes also so get in touch on social!
  • Find us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook
  • Feel the Benefit
  • Delicious Crunchy
  • Pumpkin Seeds, Green Peas and Sunflower Seeds
  • Our Promise
  • Honest & healthy
  • Functional
  • Great taste
  • High in Protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
  • Discover Our Salad Topper Range
  • At Good4U, making healthy, functional foods is our passion! Ever since we launched our Super Sprouts way back in 2004 we've endeavoured to 'Make Salads Great Again!' We've developed our Salad Topper range to build taste, texture and functionality into your salad.
  • Crunchy & savoury
  • Tamari roasted seeds and peas
  • 100% natural
  • High protein and fibre
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 150g
  • High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • High protein
  • High fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Sunflower Seeds (50%), Roasted Pumpkin Seeds (28%), Roasted Green Peas (16%), Tamari (Soya Bean, Water, Sea Salt) (4%), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Reseal to keep crunchy.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Get Creative
  • Create Amazing Salads
  • Try us in Sandwiches, Pasta Sauces, Soups, Curries, Stir Fries, Ramen, Stews, Chillies and Wraps

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT
  • Small children may choke on seeds. This product may contain natural materials such as husk and stalk.

Name and address

  • Good4U,
  • Finisklin Business Park,
  • Sligo,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Good4U,
  • Finisklin Business Park,
  • Sligo,
  • Ireland.
  • www.good4u.co

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 25g
Energy 2407kJ602kJ
-575kcal144kcal
Fat 45g11g
of which saturates 5.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate 7g1.8g
of which sugars 5g1.3g
Fibre 10g2.6g
Protein 30g7.6g
Salt 0.49g0.12g

Safety information

IMPORTANT Small children may choke on seeds. This product may contain natural materials such as husk and stalk.

