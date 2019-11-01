David Beckham Instinct Duo Giftset
- DAVID BECKHAM INSTINCT DUO GIFTSET
- David Beckham Instinct Deodorant Body Spray 150ml and Shower Gel 150ml Gift Set
- From the House of David Beckham, a man who is synonymous with fashion, style, sport and success, comes David Beckham's original fragrance: Instinct, a pure concentrate of daringness and dynamism that's become a contemporary classic. Instinct leads with a flash of freshness thanks to the bright Italian bergamot and a sparkling blend of orange and mandarin. At its heart, an unexpected trio of contrasting ingredients: the warmth of the herbaceous star anise, the vibrations of cardamom and the provocation of the powerful red pimento. The fragrance finishes with wave of sensuality thanks to Haitian vetyver and intense patchouli, enhanced by a note of white amber. David Beckham Instinct Gift Set: Deodorant Body Spray, 150ml + Shower Gel, 150ml
- Bodyspray: Portugal
- Shower gel: Monaco
Shower Gel: Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl, Betaine, Sodium Chloride, BHT, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, Disodium EDTA, Hydrated Silica, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Limonene, Linalool, Panthenol, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Phosphate, Benzoic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum/Fragrance, Deodorant Bodyspray: Butane-Isobutane-Propane, Alcohol Denat., Parfum/Fragrance, Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Triethyl Citrate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Hydroxycitronellal, Eugenol, Citral, BHT, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Coumain, Benzyl Salicylate
- Coty UK & I,
- Kent,
- TN25 4AQ.
- Wallisdown Rd,
- Bournemouth,
- BH11 8PL.
