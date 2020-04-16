Organix Melty Veggie Sticks 4X15g

Great little lunchtime snack
Great little lunchtime snack for my baby and he loves the taste.
These Melty Veggie sticks is a great healthy snack
I like the size, colour and how this tastes. My toddler is very keen on having some of these sticks for a snack. No nasty ingredients there, gluten free, no added salt and for healthier option these sticks are not fried, but baked instead. Suitable from 7month+. Will be buying again
These were full of flavour and my toddler seemed t
These were full of flavour and my toddler seemed to like these veggie sticks.
Great shape for babies to hold
Brilliant shapes for babies to hold. My baby loves holding one in each hand and seems to really enjoy the taste..they don't last long! The perfect snack to distract him while we are having a coffee when out, they melt so easily there is no worry about choking either.