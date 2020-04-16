Organix Melty Veggie Sticks 4X15g

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Baked corn & rice snack with pea, tomato & sweetcorn
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Our melty veggie sticks are made with organic corn, flavourited with veggies. They make the perfect baby finger food and toddler snack.
  • We only use organic corn in our veggie sticks which is gently baked into a chunky shape that are easy to grab, hold and happily munch, perfectly sized for little fingers. They melt in the mouth too. All we add for flavour is veggies on to every one.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • Flavour mix may vary.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 7+ months
  • Gluten free
  • Baked not fried
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 60G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Corn 60.7%, Dried Green Peas 19.4%, Sunflower Oil 7.0%, Rice Flour 6.5%, Tomato Powder 4.3%, Sweetcorn Powder 2.1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in the Netherlands

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our sticks may stain so prepare for mess!

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • www.organix.com

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

4 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (6 sticks)
Energy 1730kJ/410kcal40kJ/9kcal
Fat 8.6g<0.5g
of which saturates 1.0g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 70g1.6g
of which sugars 3.6g<0.5g
Fibre 3.6g<0.5g
Protein 12g<0.5g
Sodium 0.01g<0.01g
Salt 0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 0.52mg0.012mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

Great little lunchtime snack

5 stars

Great little lunchtime snack for my baby and he loves the taste.

These Melty Veggie sticks is a great healthy snack

5 stars

I like the size, colour and how this tastes. My toddler is very keen on having some of these sticks for a snack. No nasty ingredients there, gluten free, no added salt and for healthier option these sticks are not fried, but baked instead. Suitable from 7month+. Will be buying again

These were full of flavour and my toddler seemed t

5 stars

These were full of flavour and my toddler seemed to like these veggie sticks.

Great shape for babies to hold

5 stars

Brilliant shapes for babies to hold. My baby loves holding one in each hand and seems to really enjoy the taste..they don't last long! The perfect snack to distract him while we are having a coffee when out, they melt so easily there is no worry about choking either.

