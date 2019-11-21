Kenco Duo Cappuccino Instant Coffee 6X24g

Worth the money
OMG it's like sitting down in C#S#A coffee tastes like real barista coffee
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1709 kJ
Skimmed Milk Powder (37%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Instant Coffee (11.8%), Modified Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Roast and Ground Coffee (0.6%), Stabiliser (E339), Flavourings
Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before date see bottom of pack.
6 pot / pack
6 x 24g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Per serving (24 g + 200 ml water)
|%RI*
|Energy
|1709 kJ
|410 kJ
|-
|406 kcal
|97 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|14 g
|3.3 g
|5 %
|of which saturates
|13.5 g
|3.2 g
|16 %
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|13 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|38.3 g
|9.2 g
|10 %
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|15 g
|4 g
|7 %
|Salt
|1.09 g
|0.26 g
|4 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
KEEP POT AWAY FROM CHILDREN
