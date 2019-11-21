By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kenco Duo Cappuccino Instant Coffee 6X24g

5(1)Write a review
Kenco Duo Cappuccino Instant Coffee 6X24g
£ 3.49
£2.43/100g

New

Pot = Mug
  • Energy410 kJ 97 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1709 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of instant and roast and ground coffee with sugar, skimmed milk powder and flavourings.
  • Facebook and YouTube search for Kenco
  • To discover more of Kenco Duo visit www.kenco.co.uk
  • Take time for a coffee-shop inspired cappuccino. We've measured and layered the 2 quality ingredients, you simply need to bring them together. Pour the rich espresso into the milky froth and see it swirl into your deliciously creamy & frothy cappuccino. Pour. Swirl. Savour.
  • Cofficionados since 1923 A cofficionado* knows exactly what their perfect cup of coffee tastes like and our cofficionados here at Kenco do not settle for anything less than delicious. *cofficionado, noun [kof-fish-uh-nah-doh] 1. A true coffee lover 2. Employee of Kenco the Coffee Company.
  • Instant Cappuccino with, milky froth and Rich espresso
  • No machine required
  • Suitable for Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (37%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Instant Coffee (11.8%), Modified Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Roast and Ground Coffee (0.6%), Stabiliser (E339), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before date see bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel the top lid and pour the milk powder into the cup. 2. Peel the second lid, keep pot on the table and add hot water up to the ridge to make the espresso. 3. Add 170ml water into the mug and stir to make the milk. 4. Hold the pot from the rim and pour the espresso into the mug.

Number of uses

6 pot / pack

Warnings

  KEEP POT AWAY FROM CHILDREN

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor,

Return to

  • UK: Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • Eastpoint Business Park,
  • Dublin 3,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

6 x 24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 gPer serving (24 g + 200 ml water)%RI*
Energy 1709 kJ410 kJ
-406 kcal97 kcal5 %
Fat 14 g3.3 g5 %
of which saturates 13.5 g3.2 g16 %
Carbohydrate 55 g13 g5 %
of which sugars 38.3 g9.2 g10 %
Fibre 0 g0 g-
Protein 15 g4 g7 %
Salt 1.09 g0.26 g4 %
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal---
6 pot / pack---

Safety information

View more safety information

KEEP POT AWAY FROM CHILDREN

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Worth the money

5 stars

OMG it's like sitting down in C#S#A coffee tastes like real barista coffee

