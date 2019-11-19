Starbucks Doubleshot Coffee Drink No Added Sugar 200Ml

Only tastes of artificial sweetener
When I saw there was no sugar added, I assumed it was unsweetened and, as I don't take sugar in coffee, tried this. All I could taste was the artificial sweetener, which also left an unpleasant to me after taste. It does not taste at all like the original version. I could not recommend this.
Much too sweet (although ‘no added sugar’)
Very, very sweet, even though there was not added sugar’. It had sweetener added, and tasty very sickly, and not much coffee taste.