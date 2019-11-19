By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Starbucks Doubleshot Coffee Drink No Added Sugar 200Ml

Starbucks Doubleshot Coffee Drink No Added Sugar 200Ml
£ 1.70
£0.85/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk drink with Fairtrade certified Starbucks® Arabica coffee with sweetener.
  • www.info.fairtrade.net
  • No Added Sugar*
  • *Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • Fairtrade
  • Espresso + milk
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Ingredients

3.3% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (25%), Natural Coffee Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Coffee traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 99%, excluding Water and Dairy

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best Before: See base.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold
  • Shake gently

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (46mg/100ml).

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Amba,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • DK.

Return to

  • UK customer service: 08456006688
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy: 210kJ / 50kcal
Fat: 2.6g
of which saturates: 1.6g
Carbohydrate: 3.9g
of which sugars: 3.5g
Protein: 2.7g
Salt: 0.08g

Safety information

View more safety information

High caffeine content (46mg/100ml).

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Only tastes of artificial sweetener

1 stars

When I saw there was no sugar added, I assumed it was unsweetened and, as I don't take sugar in coffee, tried this. All I could taste was the artificial sweetener, which also left an unpleasant to me after taste. It does not taste at all like the original version. I could not recommend this.

Much too sweet (although ‘no added sugar’)

1 stars

Very, very sweet, even though there was not added sugar’. It had sweetener added, and tasty very sickly, and not much coffee taste.

