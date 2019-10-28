Properchips Barbecue Lentil Chips 20G

Good, but get rid of the sugar
Surprisingly nice. Good flavour and the texture reminds me of Skips. I would have given 5 stars if there wasn't any sugar (or sweetner) added.
Lentil Flour (28%), Potato Starch, Corn Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Onion, Garlic, Rice Flour, Smoked Chipotle Pepper, Tomato, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Spices
Made in the UK
20g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy (kJ)
|1970
|394
|(kcal)
|469
|94
|Fat (g)
|19.4
|3.9
|of which saturates (g)
|2.9
|0.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|63.6
|12.7
|of which sugars (g)
|4.5
|0.9
|Fibre (g)
|0.9
|0.2
|Protein (g)
|9.5
|1.9
|Salt (g)
|2.55
|0.51
