Tesco Baking Camembert Cheese 250G

1(1)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£10.00/kg

1/4 of pack
  • Energy786kJ 189kcal
    9%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates10.4g
    52%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1248kJ / 300kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft mould ripened cheese.
  • Mild and creamy. Crafted for a rich and creamy flavour, ideal for dipping.
  • Mild and creamy
  • Crafted for a rich and creamy flavour, ideal for dipping
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove plastic wrapping and place the Camembert back into the wooden base.
Cut a cross on top of the cheese and place onto a baking tray. Heat in the centre of the oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and ensure product is evenly melted. Do not reheat once cooled.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in France using milk from France. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Try adding whole peeled garlic cloves to the cheese halfway through cooking, to give the cheese a lovely caramelised garlic flavour.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 pack (63g)
Energy1248kJ / 300kcal786kJ / 189kcal
Fat23.0g14.5g
Saturates16.5g10.4g
Carbohydrate1.7g1.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein21.4g13.5g
Salt1.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheese curdled

1 stars

Terrible, curdled in the oven and ruined my evening. Must be wrong type of Camembert but is clearly called baking Camembert.

