Tesco Baking Camembert Cheese 250G

Cheese curdled
Terrible, curdled in the oven and ruined my evening. Must be wrong type of Camembert but is clearly called baking Camembert.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1248kJ / 300kcal
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove plastic wrapping and place the Camembert back into the wooden base.
Cut a cross on top of the cheese and place onto a baking tray. Heat in the centre of the oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and ensure product is evenly melted. Do not reheat once cooled.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produced in France using milk from France. Packed in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 pack (63g)
|Energy
|1248kJ / 300kcal
|786kJ / 189kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|16.5g
|10.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|21.4g
|13.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
