Veetee Mega Basmati Extra Long Premium Rice 2Kg

Product Description
- Mega Basmati Extra Long Premium Rice
- For more information about our products and recipe suggestions, please visit www.veetee.com
- Veetee Mega Basmati Extra Long Premium Rice has been specially selected for its longer grains, delicate aromas, soft texture, perfect for dishes like biryani and pilaf.
- At Veetee, we are passionate about bringing you the highest quality ingredients. That's why we go to extraordinary lengths to ensure our rice will perfectly complement your dish.
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Ingredients
Extra Long Grain Basmati Rice
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Allow 60g of rice per person
1. Place the rice in a sieve and rinse under cold running water.
2. Put in a large pan of boiling water. Add salt as desired.
3. Stir once, cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes.
4. Drain well, fluff through the grains with a fork and serve.
Produce of
Milled and packed in the UK
Name and address
- Veetee Rice Limited,
- Neptune Close,
- Rochester,
- Kent,
- ME2 4LT,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
Net Contents
2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1495 kJ
|-
|351 kcal
|Fat
|0.5 g
|Of which saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|83.7 g
|Of which sugars
|0.1 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|Protein
|8.1 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
