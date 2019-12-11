By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Buttons Caramel Crunch Pouch 93G


£ 1.50
£1.62/100g
1/3 = 31g
  • Energy673kJ 161kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2171kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces (8.0%).
  • Silky smooth chocolate pleasure with crunchy caramel pieces
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 93g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Starch, Raising Agent (E500), Natural Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Barley, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 31g

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  

Net Contents

93g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 31g (%*)
Energy 2171kJ673kJ (8%)
-519kcal161kcal (8%)
Fat 27g8.4g (12%)
of which saturates 16g5.0g (25%)
Carbohydrate 62g19g (7%)
of which sugars 61g19g (21%)
Protein 6.5g2.0g (4%)
Salt 0.34g0.10g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 4000 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

