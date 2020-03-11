By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Cocoa & Vanilla Gruffalo Biscuits 5X20g

5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Organix Cocoa & Vanilla Gruffalo Biscuits 5X20g
£ 2.50
£25.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic cocoa & vanilla Gruffalo biscuits containing wheat flour & wholegrain cereals, grape juice, cocoa powder & vanilla extract
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Oh no, it's a Gruffalo! Our scrummy Gruffalo biscuits make grrreat toddler snacks for exploring and play. Made with organic cocoa powder and vanilla extract.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • No added salt
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 100G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 38.6%, Grape Juice Concentrate 24.9%, Wholegrain <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 20.8%, Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil 5.9%, Sunflower Oil 3.6%, Wholegrain <strong>Oat</strong> Flour 3.0%, Cocoa Powder 2.1%, Vanilla Extract 0.5%, Lemon Juice Concentrate 0.4%, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* 0.3%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate) and Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see base

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • www.organix.com
  • www.gruffalo.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bag
Energy1859kJ/442kcal372kJ/88kcal
Fat13g2.6g
of which saturates4.3g0.9g
Carbohydrate70g14g
of which sugars20g4.0g
Fibre5.2g1.0g
Protein7.9g1.6g
Sodium0.07g0.01g
Salt0.18g0.04g
Thiamin (vitamin B1)*2.0mg0.40mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--
*Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate) and Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certification--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Addictive

5 stars

Tasty biscuits. They’re not too overpowering and a great size. I love that they’re not messy and easy for our little one to hold. He seems to be addicted.

Great taste, not too sweet.

5 stars

Yummy taste and my son loved that they are ‘Gruffalo’ shaped biscuits!

Worth a Try!

5 stars

These biscuits are enjoyed a lot by my child and definitely a keeper. Come in a handy size and with a good flavour minus the high sugar.

A big hit!

5 stars

My son loved that they were Gruffalo biscuits and very tasty.

Good value packets

4 stars

My little girl LOVES the gruffalo and therefore she loves biscuits. They are a nice fun size and you get quite a lot in each packet. Good post -swimming snack. Will buy again

Nice snack time treat

5 stars

These biscuits are the ideal portion size for my sons snacks for nursery and he loves the gruffalo shape. Very tasty, not too chocolatey or sweet but enough for him to think he’s having a treat.

My 2 year absolutely loves these and would eat the

5 stars

My 2 year absolutely loves these and would eat them all day if i let her. Ive also tasted them and they are tasty, nice to give her something that isn't full of junk

Yum!

4 stars

Lovely to have a Gruffalo product. No too sweet but with a nice chocolatey flavour. A touch dry but nice with a glass of milk.

