Organix Cocoa & Vanilla Gruffalo Biscuits 5X20g

Addictive
Tasty biscuits. They’re not too overpowering and a great size. I love that they’re not messy and easy for our little one to hold. He seems to be addicted.
Great taste, not too sweet.
Yummy taste and my son loved that they are ‘Gruffalo’ shaped biscuits!
Worth a Try!
These biscuits are enjoyed a lot by my child and definitely a keeper. Come in a handy size and with a good flavour minus the high sugar.
A big hit!
My son loved that they were Gruffalo biscuits and very tasty.
Good value packets
My little girl LOVES the gruffalo and therefore she loves biscuits. They are a nice fun size and you get quite a lot in each packet. Good post -swimming snack. Will buy again
Nice snack time treat
These biscuits are the ideal portion size for my sons snacks for nursery and he loves the gruffalo shape. Very tasty, not too chocolatey or sweet but enough for him to think he’s having a treat.
My 2 year absolutely loves these and would eat them all day if i let her. Ive also tasted them and they are tasty, nice to give her something that isn't full of junk
Yum!
Lovely to have a Gruffalo product. No too sweet but with a nice chocolatey flavour. A touch dry but nice with a glass of milk.