Ben&Jerry Dairy Free Cookie On Cookie Dough 500Ml
New
Product Description
- Caramel ice cream with cookie swirls (6%), cookie dough (9%) and chocolatey chunks (5%)
- Ben & Jerry's Non Dairy Cookies on Cookie Dough is a caramel non-dairy ice cream dessert with a cookie swirl, cookie dough, and chocolatey chunks. Cookie and dough lovers, this flavor is where you find your vegan euphoria! It’s so hard to choose between cookies and cookie dough. Cookies are crunchy, satisfying, and fondly remind you of sneaking one or two out of the cookie jar as a kid. But cookie dough is a whole other world of delicious: gooey, soft, and bursting with sweetness, it’s a cookie’s rebellious sibling, ready to convert every willing cookie lover. With Cookies On Cookie Dough Non-Dairy, there’s no need to choose between them. And what a relief because we’re awful at choosing between desserts. (Ever wondered why we put so many chunks and swirls in our ice cream flavours? It’s because we just can’t bear to choose between them.) With caramel non-dairy ice cream and chocolatey chunks in the mix, this flavor truly has it all. Plus, it’s all 100% vegan. It’s packed to the lid with euphoria, all without a lick of dairy. Cookies On Cookie Dough Non-Dairy is made with almonds and comes in a responsibly sourced packaging. It’s made with Fairtrade Certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla, so you can feel fantastic about every scoop. Dig in!
- Non-Dairy Cookies on Cookie Dough Ice Cream
- Caramel non-dairy ice cream with a cookie swirl, cookie dough, and chocolatey chunks.
- Our Cookies on Cookie Dough frozen dessert is made with Fairtrade Certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's Cookies on Cookie Dough is a vegan, kosher, and non dairy ice cream
- By enjoying our frozen desserts you help us maintain our three-part mission to create linked prosperity among our suppliers
- This delectable Ben & Jerry’s dairy-free ice cream dessert comes in a responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, sugar, vegetable oils (coconut, soybean, rapeseed), glucose syrup, WHEAT flour, ALMOND paste (3%), brown sugar, corn starch, icing sugar, cocoa powder, pea protein, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithins, SOY lecithins), cocoa butter, cocoa mass, salt, tapioca flour, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), vanilla extract, molasses, natural flavouring, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate). Sugar (excluding icing sugar), cocoa, vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 21%F. FVisit www.info.fairtrade.net Suitable for kosher, vegetarian, halal and vegan. Not present: Alcohol
Storage
STORE AT -18°C
Produce of
Netherlands
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
500 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1118 kJ
|976 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|263 kcal
|230 kcal
|Fat (g)
|14 g
|12 g
|of which saturates (g)
|8.8 g
|7.6 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|32 g
|28 g
|of which sugars (g)
|22 g
|19 g
|Protein (g)
|1.9 g
|1.6 g
|Salt (g)
|0.14 g
|0.12 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019