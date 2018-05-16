By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Digestive Twists Chocolate Chip & Caramel 276G

Mcvities Digestive Twists Chocolate Chip & Caramel 276G
£ 1.25
£0.45/100g
Each biscuit (9.3g) contains
  • Energy188 kJ 45 kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cocoa Wheatmeal Biscuits with Chocolate Chips and Caramel Pieces
  • www.123healthybalance.com

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes

  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 276g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Plain Chocolate Chips (14%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Caramel Pieces (8%) [Sugar, Modified Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Tartaric Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 30

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • P.O.Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee:
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 0800 456 1372
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's,
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

276g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (9.3g)
Energy (kJ)2021188
(kcal)48345
Fat 21.7g2.0g
of which Saturates 11.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate 63.3g5.9g
of which Sugars 26.2g2.4g
Fibre 4.0g0.4g
Protein 6.2g0.6g
Salt 1.0g0.1g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 30--

