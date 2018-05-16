Mcvities Digestive Twists Chocolate Chip & Caramel 276G

- Energy188 kJ 45 kcal2%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cocoa Wheatmeal Biscuits with Chocolate Chips and Caramel Pieces
- www.123healthybalance.com
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 276g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Plain Chocolate Chips (14%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Caramel Pieces (8%) [Sugar, Modified Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Tartaric Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container
Number of uses
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 30
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- P.O.Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee:
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 0800 456 1372
- Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- (UK): Freepost McVitie's,
- (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Net Contents
276g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (9.3g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2021
|188
|(kcal)
|483
|45
|Fat
|21.7g
|2.0g
|of which Saturates
|11.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|63.3g
|5.9g
|of which Sugars
|26.2g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.2g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Typical number of biscuits per pack: 30
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019