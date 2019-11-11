Walkers Oven Baked Sweet Potato & Paprika 140G

Ok product but overpriced.
Bitter
The initial flavour is nice, tastes like max paprika with a crunchier texture. However, the aftertaste is very bitter and eventually that’s all you taste.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 551 kJ
Wheat Flour, Dried Potato (contains Sulphites), Sunflower Oil, Sweet Potato Powder (10%), Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Paprika Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Wheat Rusk, Paprika, Dried Onion, Flavourings, Glucose, Dried Tomato, Dried Garlic, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke Flavouring, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid)], Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Flavouring
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days
This pack contains 4-5 servings
140g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 30g (%*) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|551 kJ
|1838 kJ
|-
|131 kcal (7%*)
|437 kcal
|Fat
|4.6 g (7%*)
|15 g
|of which Saturates
|0.5 g (2%*)
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|20 g
|66 g
|of which Sugars
|5.1 g (6%*)
|17.0 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|3.9 g
|Protein
|2.1 g
|7.0 g
|Salt
|0.43 g (7%*)
|1.42 g
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
