Al'fez Ras El Hanout Couscous Kit 230G

Product Description
- Delicately Seasoned Couscous, Ras El Hanout Spice Mix & Harissa Sauce
- Add chicken, fish or vegetables
- Quick & easy
- Vegan
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Seasoned Couscous: Couscous (97%), Semolina from Durum Wheat), Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Carrot, Onion, Dill, Paprika, Parsley, Turmeric, Ras El Hanout Seasoning: Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Coriander, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion, Celery, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cayenne, Paprika, Cassia, Chilli Pepper, Natural Flavourings, Rose Petals, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Parsley, Fenugreek, White Pepper, Celery Seed Extract, Lovage Root Extract, Galangal, Clove, Cardamom, Lavender, Mace, Nutmeg, Harissa Sauce: Water, Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Puree, Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Chilli Flakes, White Wine Vinegar, Lime Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Star Anise, Cumin, Coriander, Olive Oil, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Peanuts, and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: see base
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions
- Choose 2 chicken breasts, 2 fillets of fish or a selection of vegetables
- 1 Pour the Couscous into a bowl and add 280ml of boiling water.
- Cover and leave for 5-10 minutes.
- Add a knob of butter to the Couscous (optional) and use a fork to separate the grains.
- 2 Coat the chicken, fish or vegetables in a little olive oil.
- Sprinkle over the Ras El Hanout spice mix and spread well.
- Grill or fry on a medium heat for a few minutes on each side.
- Make sure the meat is cooked through before serving.
- 3 Serve your chicken, fish or vegetables with the seasoned Couscous and Harissa sauce to taste.
- Top Tip
- To create a tasty dressing, add Harissa sauce to natural yogurt or sour cream.
- Stir fry vegetables with Ras El Hanout spice mix
- Perfect for the BBQ: sprinkle vegetable skewers with Ras El Hanout spice mix
- Grill vegetables with Harissa sauce for a spicier alternative
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- First Quality Foods,
- BS37 5AH,
- UK.
Return to
- info@alfez.com
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Energy kJ/Kcal
|1369/323
|Fat
|2.5g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|63.6g
|of which sugars
|3.9g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|Protein
|11.0g
|Salt
|3.44g
