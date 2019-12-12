By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Al'fez Ras El Hanout Couscous Kit 230G

Al'fez Ras El Hanout Couscous Kit 230G
£ 2.50
£1.09/100g

Product Description

  • Delicately Seasoned Couscous, Ras El Hanout Spice Mix & Harissa Sauce
  • For more recipes visit us online at...
  • www.alfez.com
  • Add chicken, fish or vegetables
  • Quick & easy
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Seasoned Couscous: Couscous (97%), Semolina from Durum Wheat), Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Carrot, Onion, Dill, Paprika, Parsley, Turmeric, Ras El Hanout Seasoning: Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Coriander, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion, Celery, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cayenne, Paprika, Cassia, Chilli Pepper, Natural Flavourings, Rose Petals, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Parsley, Fenugreek, White Pepper, Celery Seed Extract, Lovage Root Extract, Galangal, Clove, Cardamom, Lavender, Mace, Nutmeg, Harissa Sauce: Water, Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Puree, Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Chilli Flakes, White Wine Vinegar, Lime Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Star Anise, Cumin, Coriander, Olive Oil, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts, and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: see base

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • Choose 2 chicken breasts, 2 fillets of fish or a selection of vegetables
  • 1 Pour the Couscous into a bowl and add 280ml of boiling water.
  • Cover and leave for 5-10 minutes.
  • Add a knob of butter to the Couscous (optional) and use a fork to separate the grains.
  • 2 Coat the chicken, fish or vegetables in a little olive oil.
  • Sprinkle over the Ras El Hanout spice mix and spread well.
  • Grill or fry on a medium heat for a few minutes on each side.
  • Make sure the meat is cooked through before serving.
  • 3 Serve your chicken, fish or vegetables with the seasoned Couscous and Harissa sauce to taste.
  • Top Tip
  • To create a tasty dressing, add Harissa sauce to natural yogurt or sour cream.
  • Stir fry vegetables with Ras El Hanout spice mix
  • Perfect for the BBQ: sprinkle vegetable skewers with Ras El Hanout spice mix
  • Grill vegetables with Harissa sauce for a spicier alternative

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • First Quality Foods,
  • BS37 5AH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • First Quality Foods,
  • BS37 5AH,
  • UK.
  • info@alfez.com

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)
Energy kJ/Kcal1369/323
Fat 2.5g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrates63.6g
of which sugars 3.9g
Fibre 4.0g
Protein 11.0g
Salt 3.44g

