Dove Relaxing Beauty Trio & Luxury Shower Puff

Product Description
- DOVE RELAXING BEAUTY TRIO & LUXURY SHWR PUFF
- Sometimes you need to take a little time for yourself, and the shower can be a great place to catch up on those moments of 'me time'. With the right body wash, it can be a place to nourish your skin, too. The Dove Relaxing Beauty Trio gift sets are the perfect Christmas presents to make sure that the women in your life can have a moment of relaxation and quiet this Christmas season.
- These gifts for her will enliven and invigorate her senses with the pomegranate and lemon verbena body wash and antiperspirant while leaving soft smooth skin.
- Dove Purely Pampering Coconut Milk with Jasmine Petals Body Wash brings you gentle cleansers and delivers skin natural nutrients along with a fine coconut milk and jasmine scent to help her pamper herself for a few moments. Christmas gifts of beauty, relaxation, and radiance are sure to put a smile on her face.
- The body washes in this gift set is formulated with NutriumMoisture technology which nourishes deep into the surface layers of the skin and delivers skin-natural nutrients to help your skin retain its natural moisture.
- Just squeeze a generous amount of your Dove body wash onto the luxurious shower puff or your hands and smooth the rich lather over your skin before rinsing.
- Give this gift set to all the women in your life.
- Dove Relaxing Beauty Trio Gift set: Pomegranate and Lemon Verbena body wash 250ml, Coconut Milk & Jasmine Petals Body Wash 250ml, Pomegranate and Lemon Verbena Antiperspirant 150ml, and a luxury Dove Shower Puff
- Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate and Lemon Verbena Aerosol Antiperspirant has the refreshing scent of pomegranate and lemon verbena, provides 48-hour wetness protection, and leaves soft, smooth underarms
- The Pomegranate and Lemon Verbena body wash, with NutriumMoisture technology, delivers skin's natural nutrients to nourish your skin and maintain your skin’s moisture barrier as you cleanse
- Dove Purely Pampering Coconut Milk & Jasmine Petals body wash gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower and nourishes deep into the surface layers of the skin
- This Dove Relaxing Beauty gift sets also contains a luxurious shower puff a spa-like shower experience
- These gift sets are designed to give you a perfect pampering shower, so you can feel refreshed and radiant
Information
Ingredients
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Dove Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Body Wash: N/A Dove Coconut Milk & Jasmine Petals Body Wash: N/A Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Antiperspirant: DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
Warnings
- Dove Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Body Wash: CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Coconut Milk & Jasmine Petals Body Wash: CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Antiperspirant:CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
