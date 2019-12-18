John Frieda Detox & Repair Conditioner 250Ml
- Detox & Repair Conditioner for Dry, Stressed & Damaged Hair
- This hydrating conditioner provides stressed hair with moisture and helps to protect from future damage. For repaired and smoother hair.
- With antioxidant rich green tea and nourishing avocado oil.
- Your hair is exposed to many daily challenges, that could make it look stressed and lifeless. Styling, product build up and environmental influences can strain hair and can reduce the effect of caring ingredients.
- The John Frieda Detox & Repair collection frees up your hair from unwanted impurities and creates the perfect foundation for visible repair and immediate revitalisation. Transform dry, stressed hair into healthy looking hair full of smoothness and shine.
- Detox & Repair Conditioner provides stressed hair with moisture and helps to protect from future damage. For repaired and smoother hair after just one use.
- A hydrating conditioner for visible repair & smoothness
- With Avocado Oil & Green Tea
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Erythritol, Dimethicone Behentrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Bis-Hydroxy/Methoxy Amodimethicone, Parfum, Behenyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, PEG-14M, Disodium EDTA, Glycine, Persea Gratissima Oil, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, BHT, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool
- Smooth conditioner from root to tip through wet hair after shampooing with Detox & Repair Shampoo, and then rinse well.
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
250ml
