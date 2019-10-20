By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fox's Fabulously Biscuit Selection 550G

Fox's Fabulously Biscuit Selection 550G

£ 2.50
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of cream filled, chocolate coated, chocolate chunk and plain biscuits.
  • A delicious assortment of chocolate-covered, cream-filled, and chocolate chunk biscuits
  • Chunkie Cookies Milk Chocolate, Fabulously Milk Chocolate Orange Sundae, Chocolatey Milk Chocolate Rounds, Milk Chocolate Viennese, Double Choc Crunch Creams, Jam 'n' Cream, Golden Crunch Creams, Butter Crinkle Crunch, Chunkie Cookies Dark Chocolate
  • Biscuits shown not actual size.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (13%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Dark Chocolate Chunks (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Chunks (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Oatmeal, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Flavour Apple Jam (Apple, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectin; Colour: Anthocyanins; Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates; Acid: Citric Acid), Rolled Oats, Desiccated Coconut, Butter (Milk), Whey Derivatives (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Salt, Molasses, Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Flavouring), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Dextrose, Colour: Carotenes, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Dark Chocolate Chunks contain Cocoa Solids 35% minimum, Milk Chocolate Chunks contain Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before, see side of carton.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Approximately 34 servings per pack (550 carton)

Name and address

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years. If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you. Simply contact us at:
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer average biscuitReference intake*% Reference Intake* per average biscuit
Energy kJ20963398400
kcal (Calories)5018120004%
Fat 24g4.0g70g6%
Of which Saturates 13g2.2g20g11%
Carbohydrate 62g10g
Of which Sugars 38g6.2g90g7%
Fibre 2.5g<0.5g
Protein 5.2g0.8g
Salt 0.55g0.09g6g2%
Approximately 34 servings per pack (550 carton)----
*Reference intake of an average adult Energy 8400kJ/2000kcal----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Fox's Biscuits

3 stars

We like Fox's biscuits but was disappointed how few biscuits were actually in the box, seemed to be mostly packaging.

