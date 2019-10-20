Fox's Fabulously Biscuit Selection 550G

Fox's Biscuits
We like Fox's biscuits but was disappointed how few biscuits were actually in the box, seemed to be mostly packaging.
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (13%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Dark Chocolate Chunks (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Chunks (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Oatmeal, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Flavour Apple Jam (Apple, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectin; Colour: Anthocyanins; Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates; Acid: Citric Acid), Rolled Oats, Desiccated Coconut, Butter (Milk), Whey Derivatives (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Salt, Molasses, Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Flavouring), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Dextrose, Colour: Carotenes, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Dark Chocolate Chunks contain Cocoa Solids 35% minimum, Milk Chocolate Chunks contain Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before, see side of carton.
Produced in the UK
Approximately 34 servings per pack (550 carton)
550g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per average biscuit
|Reference intake*
|% Reference Intake* per average biscuit
|Energy kJ
|2096
|339
|8400
|kcal (Calories)
|501
|81
|2000
|4%
|Fat
|24g
|4.0g
|70g
|6%
|Of which Saturates
|13g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|10g
|Of which Sugars
|38g
|6.2g
|90g
|7%
|Fibre
|2.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult Energy 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
