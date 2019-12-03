By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graze Lightly Sea Salted Crunch Sharing Bag 104G

Graze Lightly Sea Salted Crunch Sharing Bag 104G
Per 26g:
  • Energy107kcal 451kJ
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1735kJ

Product Description

  • Lightly Sea Salted Crunch
  • This combination of peas, broad beans, pretzel bites and corn makes for a more nutritious, filling swap for crisps. They pack more than a crunch - this snack is a source of fibre and protein, and at 107 kcals per portion. Clever crunch.
  • We've reimagined what crisps can be with a satisfyingly crunchy mix of pretzel bites, peas, broad beans and corn. In some ways, it's not just the crunch of crisps that inspired this snack - the classic salted flavour did, too. But with ingredients like ours, we knew just a touch of sea salt would be enough to make these crunchy veggies sing.
  • What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
  • 107kcal per portion
  • Lightly sea salted peas, corn & broad beans with crunchy pretzel bites
  • Packed with veg
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 104g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salted Coated Peas (33%): Green Peas, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Sea Salt, Sea Salted Broad Beans (29%): Broad Beans, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sea Salted Corn (19%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Pretzel Bites (19%): Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Poppy Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Soya, Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery & Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain hard corn.

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,
  • London,

Return to

  • Say hello
  • Visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,
  • London,
  • TW9 1EW,
  • UK.

Net Contents

104g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 26g
Energy 1735kJ451 kJ
-413 kcal107 kcal
Fat 13 g3.3 g
of which saturates 1.5 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate 53 g14 g
of which sugars 4.4 g1.1 g
Fibre 11 g2.9 g
Protein 16 g4.0 g
Salt 1.4 g0.37 g
This pack contains approx. 4 portions--

Safety information

May contain hard corn.

The family prefer them to potato crisps and they'r

5 stars

The family prefer them to potato crisps and they're healthier. Bit pricey though.

Really tasty!

5 stars

Really tasty!

