Graze Lightly Sea Salted Crunch Sharing Bag 104G

The family prefer them to potato crisps and they're healthier. Bit pricey though.
Really tasty!
Sea Salted Coated Peas (33%): Green Peas, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Sea Salt, Sea Salted Broad Beans (29%): Broad Beans, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sea Salted Corn (19%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Pretzel Bites (19%): Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Poppy Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.
This pack contains approx. 4 portions
104g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 26g
|Energy
|1735kJ
|451 kJ
|-
|413 kcal
|107 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|3.3 g
|of which saturates
|1.5 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|4.4 g
|1.1 g
|Fibre
|11 g
|2.9 g
|Protein
|16 g
|4.0 g
|Salt
|1.4 g
|0.37 g
|-
|-
May contain hard corn.
