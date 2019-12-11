Tiptree Sriracha Mayonnaise 165G
- Sriracha Mayonnaise
- Finest Condiments Fruit Growers & Preservers Since 1885
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products
- Pack size: 165g
Rapeseed Oil (76%), Free Range Whole Egg & Egg Yolk (12%), Rice Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Chilli Powder, Antioxidant: Calcium Disodium EDTA
- Contains: Eggs
Once opened refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.
Made in Tiptree, England
- Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
- Tiptree,
- Essex.,
- CO5 0RF.
- UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0) 800 3281749
- www.tiptree.com
165g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2981 kJ/724 kcal
|Fat
|78g
|of which saturates
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.9g
