Alpro Caffe Ethiopian Coffee & Soya Caramel 235Ml

Product Description
- Coffee with soya drink, caramel
- Brewed and blended for perfection
- Experience caramel and soya, expertly paired with robust Ethiopian coffee for a plant-based coffee that's good in every sense.
- Plant-based baristas
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- Pack size: 235ml
Information
Ingredients
Coffee (53%) (Water, Coffee Extract*), Soya Base (Water, Dehulled Soya Beans (3.9%)), Sugar, Caramelized Sugar (2.5%), Chicory Root Fibre, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Caramel Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (No Peanuts)
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
- www.alpro.com
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
Net Contents
235ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|147 kJ / 35 kcal
|Fat
|0.8 g
|of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9 g
|of which Sugars
|4.9 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
