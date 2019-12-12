By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Caffe Ethiopian Coffee & Soya Caramel 235Ml

£ 1.70
£7.24/litre
235 ml
  • Energy345 kJ 82 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 147 kJ / 35 kcal

Product Description

  • Coffee with soya drink, caramel
  • Brewed and blended for perfection
  • Experience caramel and soya, expertly paired with robust Ethiopian coffee for a plant-based coffee that's good in every sense.
  • Plant-based baristas
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 235ml

Information

Ingredients

Coffee (53%) (Water, Coffee Extract*), Soya Base (Water, Dehulled Soya Beans (3.9%)), Sugar, Caramelized Sugar (2.5%), Chicory Root Fibre, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Caramel Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (No Peanuts)

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • www.alpro.com
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 147 kJ / 35 kcal
Fat 0.8 g
of which Saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 4.9 g
of which Sugars 4.9 g
Fibre 1.3 g
Protein 1.5 g
Salt 0.14 g
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

