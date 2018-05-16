The Food Doctor Super Snacks Chilli Cor&Harissa 120G

Product Description
- A mixture of harissa flavoured chickpeas, chilli and coriander cashews, chilli and coriander peanuts and roasted almonds.
- Contains a source of protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- We're on a mission to make eating well easy by unlocking the mighty powers of everyday foods. Guided by our fantastic team of nutritionists and dieticians. We make great tasting foods packed with loads of natural. Wholesome ingredients. Food bursting with benefits. Backed up by nutritional know-how so you can trust every bite. Eat wholesome. Feel awesome.
- Aromatic chickpeas, cashews, peanuts & almonds
- 3.4 g full of fibre
- 6.4 g protein source
- 153 kcal per 30g portion
- 2127 kJ, 509 kcal per 100g
- Crunchy, munchy, mighty
- Always roasted, never fried
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Chilli & Coriander Peanuts (40%) (Peanuts, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Coriander Leaves, Salt), Harissa Flavoured Chickpeas (30%) (Chickpeas, Harissa Seasoning (Spices [Chilli, Cumin, Coriander, Caraway, Smoked Paprika], Salt, Garlic, Lemon Peel, Citric Acid), Honey, Sugar), Chilli & Coriander Cashew Nuts (15%) (Cashew Nuts, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Coriander Leaves, Salt), Roasted Almonds (15%)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Sesame and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
4 portions per pack
Name and address
- Produced for:
- The Food Doctor Ltd,
- The Riverside Building,
- Livingstone Road,
- Hessle,
- East Yorkshire,
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Portion
|Energy (kJ)
|2,127
|638
|Energy (kcal)
|509
|153
|Fat (g)
|35.8
|10.7
|of which saturates (g)
|5.8
|1.7
|Carbohydrates (g)
|26.5
|8.0
|of which sugars (g)
|4.8
|1.4
|Fibre (g)
|11.3
|3.4
|Protein (g)
|21.4
|6.4
|Salt (g)
|1.00
|0.30
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
