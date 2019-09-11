By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's White Chocolate Coco Pops Cereal 480G

2(10)Write a review
Kellogg's White Chocolate Coco Pops Cereal 480G
£ 2.99
£0.62/100g
30g
  • Energy489kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1631kJ

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Flavoured Toasted Rice.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • IRI UK2019 www.cocopops.com
  • 30% less sugar▪
  • ▪30%Less sugar on average than other chocolate flavoured toasted rice cereals.
  • Added goodness▪▪
  • ▪▪Contains ≥15% RI vitamin D per serving which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Natural grains
  • White chocolatey yumminess
  • With rice
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 480g
  • Vitamin D per serving which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate (6.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Inulin, Natural Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top

Number of uses

16 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy 1631kJ489kJ
-385kcal116kcal6%
Fat 3.2g1.0g1%
of which saturates 1.6g0.5g2%
Carbohydrate 81g24g
of which sugars 17g5.1g6%
Fibre 4g1.2g
Protein 6.1g1.8g
Salt 0.68g0.20g3%
Vitamin D 8.4µg167%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1) 0.91mg83%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)13.3mg83%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)166µg83%50.0µg25%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg83%0.63µg25%
Iron 8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

2 stars

Disappointing. Lacks a lot of flavour

Bad bad bad

1 stars

Bad bad bad

very disappointing

1 stars

not enough chocolate

Rice Crispies

2 stars

Can't taste white chocolate at all.

Boooooo!

1 stars

As a grown up I couldn’t wait to try these new white chocolate coco pops, not for the kids! For me!! They don’t have any chocolate taste at all, they are pretty much Rice Krispies..... I’m devastated, I feel cheated and utterly deflated. I don’t think I will ever recover from this huge disappointment. Save your money and your heart ache

Bring back Ricicles! These are just not as good.

1 stars

Bring back Ricicles! These are just not as good.

Tastes Amazing

5 stars

Tastes Amazing

Disappointing

1 stars

Definitely not worth buying. Barely taste like white chocolate, they're basically slightly sweetened rice krispies.

Not worth the hipe

2 stars

Save your money. Honestly it tastes like rice krispies with a options white chocolate sachet poured over the top

Stick to the original

2 stars

Rubbish. Tastes like popcorn.

