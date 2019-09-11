Kellogg's White Chocolate Coco Pops Cereal 480G

Tasteless
Disappointing. Lacks a lot of flavour
Bad bad bad
very disappointing
not enough chocolate
Rice Crispies
Can't taste white chocolate at all.
Boooooo!
As a grown up I couldn’t wait to try these new white chocolate coco pops, not for the kids! For me!! They don’t have any chocolate taste at all, they are pretty much Rice Krispies..... I’m devastated, I feel cheated and utterly deflated. I don’t think I will ever recover from this huge disappointment. Save your money and your heart ache
Bring back Ricicles! These are just not as good.
Tastes Amazing
Disappointing
Definitely not worth buying. Barely taste like white chocolate, they're basically slightly sweetened rice krispies.
Not worth the hipe
Save your money. Honestly it tastes like rice krispies with a options white chocolate sachet poured over the top
Stick to the original
Rubbish. Tastes like popcorn.