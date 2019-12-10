By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jim Beam Black 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Jim Beam Black 70Cl
£ 18.00
£25.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Black Extra-Aged Bourbon
  • Our premium, 86-proof bourbon whiskey spends years longer being aged in our American White Oak barrels than our original Jim Beam. It's those extra years of aging that give Jim Beam Black its full-bodied flavor with notes of smooth caramel and warm oak. The result is a full-bodied bourbon with an extra level of elegance and refinement.
  • Becoming the world's highest rated Bourbon at the International Wine & Spirits Competition in 2016 didn't change us, that's why Jim Beam Black is, and always will be, extra-aged to taste and bottled only when it's just right. Try it for yourself in an Old Fashioned Highball.
  • International Wine & Spirit Competition Quality Award - IWSC Trophy 2016
  • Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey
  • None genuine without my signature
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Old Fashioned Highball
  • Ingredients
  • 1/8th orange cut in wedge squeezed in glass
  • 5ml sugar syrup
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 25ml Jim Beam Black/ Double Oak
  • 100ml Soda Water
  • Garnish - Orange Zest, and no straw

Name and address

  • Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • G21 1EQ.

Return to

  • Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • G21 1EQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 70Cl

£ 18.00
£25.72/litre

Offer

Chivas Regal 12 Year Old Blended Whisky 70Cl

£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

The Kraken Black Spiced Rum 70Cl

£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

The Ice Co. Ice Cubes 2Kg

£ 1.00
£0.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here