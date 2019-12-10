Jim Beam Black 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Black Extra-Aged Bourbon
- Our premium, 86-proof bourbon whiskey spends years longer being aged in our American White Oak barrels than our original Jim Beam. It's those extra years of aging that give Jim Beam Black its full-bodied flavor with notes of smooth caramel and warm oak. The result is a full-bodied bourbon with an extra level of elegance and refinement.
- Becoming the world's highest rated Bourbon at the International Wine & Spirits Competition in 2016 didn't change us, that's why Jim Beam Black is, and always will be, extra-aged to taste and bottled only when it's just right. Try it for yourself in an Old Fashioned Highball.
- International Wine & Spirit Competition Quality Award - IWSC Trophy 2016
- Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey
- None genuine without my signature
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
30.1
ABV
43% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Old Fashioned Highball
- Ingredients
- 1/8th orange cut in wedge squeezed in glass
- 5ml sugar syrup
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- 25ml Jim Beam Black/ Double Oak
- 100ml Soda Water
- Garnish - Orange Zest, and no straw
Name and address
- Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
- Springburn Bond,
- Carlisle Street,
- Glasgow,
- G21 1EQ.
Return to
- Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
- Springburn Bond,
- Carlisle Street,
- Glasgow,
- G21 1EQ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019