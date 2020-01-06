Dairylea Lunchables Mini Pizza Snacks 65G

Don’t bother
2 soggy crackers, small sachet pizza sauce and 1 pack of strip cheese.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1233 kJ
Cheese Food: Cheese (70 %), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Protein, Flavouring, Emulsifying Salt (Potassium Citrate), Baked Pizza Base: Wheat Flour, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Preservative (Propionic Acid), Tomato-Based Sauce: Tomato Puree (55 %), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Spices, Herbs, Modified Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)
Keep refrigerated.Best Before: See side of pack
1 portion = 65 g. Contains one portion
65g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (65 g)
|Reference Intakes*
|Energy
|1233 kJ
|802 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|295 kcal
|192 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|9.5 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|6.1 g
|4.0 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|18 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|4.8 g
|3.2 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.9 g
|1.2 g
|-
|Protein
|12 g
|7.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.13 g
|0.73 g
|6 g
|Calcium
|397 mg 50 % of NRV**
|258 mg 32 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value(s)
|-
|-
|-
