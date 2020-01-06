By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dairylea Lunchables Mini Pizza Snacks 65G

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.55
£2.39/kg
Each 65 g tub contains
  • Energy802 kJ 192 kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.5 g
    14%
  • Saturates4.0 g
    20%
  • Sugars3.2 g
    4%
  • Salt0.73 g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1233 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese food snack (32 %) with added calcium. Baked pizza base (52 %). Tomato-based sauce.
  • Lunchables - A fun snack for the fridge and lunchbox
  • Contains tomato-based sauce, baked pizza bases and cheese food snack.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • A good source of calcium
  • Mini pizza bases, strip cheese & pizza sauce
  • Made with milk and cheese
  • No artificial colours or flavours added
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.65kg
Information

Ingredients

Cheese Food: Cheese (70 %), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Protein, Flavouring, Emulsifying Salt (Potassium Citrate), Baked Pizza Base: Wheat Flour, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Preservative (Propionic Acid), Tomato-Based Sauce: Tomato Puree (55 %), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Spices, Herbs, Modified Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best Before: See side of pack

Number of uses

1 portion = 65 g. Contains one portion

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (65 g)Reference Intakes*
Energy 1233 kJ802 kJ8400 kJ/
-295 kcal192 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 15 g9.5 g70 g
of which Saturates 6.1 g4.0 g20 g
Carbohydrate 28 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars 4.8 g3.2 g90 g
Fibre 1.9 g1.2 g-
Protein 12 g7.6 g50 g
Salt 1.13 g0.73 g6 g
Calcium 397 mg 50 % of NRV**258 mg 32 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** Nutrient Reference Value(s)---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t bother

1 stars

2 soggy crackers, small sachet pizza sauce and 1 pack of strip cheese.

