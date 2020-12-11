Toblerone Advent Calendar 200G

The best
This has to be the best advent calendar I have tasted ,,
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Honey (3%), Almonds (2, 5%), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 50% minimum
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Made in Switzerland
8g = 1 Toblerone. Contains 25 Toblerone
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|8 g
|%* / 8 g
|Energy
|2212 kJ /
|177 kJ /
|2%
|-
|530 kcal
|42 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|2,3 g
|3%
|of which saturates
|17 g
|1,4 g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|4,7 g
|2%
|of which sugars
|57 g
|4,6 g
|5%
|Fibre
|3,3 g
|0,3 g
|-
|Protein
|5,9 g
|0,5 g
|1%
|Salt
|0,18 g
|0,01 g
|<1%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
