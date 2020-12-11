We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Toblerone Advent Calendar 200G

5(1)Write a review
Toblerone Advent Calendar 200G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 01/12/22

£8.00
£4.00/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 01/12/22

Product Description

  • An assortment of Swiss milk chocolates, Swiss chocolates, Swiss white chocolates and Swiss milk chocolates with salted caramelized almonds each with honey and almond nougat.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Honey (3%), Almonds (2, 5%), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 28% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 50% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Number of uses

8g = 1 Toblerone. Contains 25 Toblerone

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,
  • Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.

Return to

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,
  • Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • www.mondelezinternational.co.uk
  • www.toblerone.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g8 g%* / 8 g
Energy 2212 kJ /177 kJ /2%
-530 kcal42 kcal
Fat 29 g2,3 g3%
of which saturates 17 g1,4 g7%
Carbohydrate 59 g4,7 g2%
of which sugars 57 g4,6 g5%
Fibre 3,3 g0,3 g-
Protein 5,9 g0,5 g1%
Salt 0,18 g0,01 g<1%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Advent Calendars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The best

5 stars

This has to be the best advent calendar I have tasted ,,

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here