Jack Daniels & Coke Cola Glass Gift Pack

Product Description
- Old No.7 Jack & Coke Gift Pack
- Colour & Nose
- Deep orange amber.
- Taste & Finish
- Balanced caramel, vanilla and toasted oak. Medium bodied with creamy clean finish.
- Here at the Jack Daniel Distillery, we're proud to honor the independence and integrity of the man who established our Distillery at the Cave Spring Hollow.
- True to Mr. Jack's whiskey-making tradition, every drop is still made in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and true to Jack's charge:
- "Every day we make it, we'll make it the best we can."
- Some things are meant to be. So when two American icons were created within 20 years of each other and only 200 miles apart Jack & Coke® were destined to meet. And since they came together, they've been enjoyed the world over.
Information
Tasting Notes
- Balanced caramel, vanilla and toasted oak. Medium bodied with creamy clean finish
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Take a highball glass, and mix 50ml of Jack Daniel's Old No.7 Tennessee Whiskey with 200ml chilled Coca-Cola® Classic over lots of cubed ice.
- Wash glass before first use, dishwasher safe
Warnings
- FOR SALE TO ADULTS OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE ONLY
Name and address
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
- 45 Mortimer Street,
- London,
- W1W 8HJ,
- UK.
Return to
- www.jackdaniels.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
