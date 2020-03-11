Ogx Extra Strength Argan Oil Hair Mask 168G
Product Description
- Hydrate & Repair + Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Mask
- This potent blend, infused with argan oil of Morocco and silk proteins, helps to repair even the most severely dry, damaged strands, drenching them with hydration, and helping to strengthen from within. Discover soft, seductive, silky tresses.
- Repair dry, damaged, brittle tresses. This extra powerful formula, infused with argan oil of Morocco and silk proteins, helps to intensely hydrate and lock in moisture to give hair a second chance at silky perfection.
- Extra strength
- Beauty pure and simple
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 168G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Amodimethicone, Steareth- 20, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Silk Amino Acids, Polyquaternium-47, Polyquaternium-37, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Sorbitan Oleate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 16035/Red 40
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- What You Do... After shampooing, apply a small amount into palm and evenly distribute into damp hair from mid-shaft to ends. Leave treatment in hair for 3-5 minutes, then rinse.
Warnings
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with other Ogx products.
Name and address
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Net Contents
168g
Safety information
