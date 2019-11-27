Violife Vegan Greek White Block 230G

This is one of the best cheese alternative in the
This is one of the best cheese alternative in the market. As seen on packaging, try it wiht dried herbs and olive oil.
Delicious, great alternative to feta.
Brilliant, excellent tast!
Lovely and creamy
It's not got the same texture and sharpness of feta but I loved it! Went down a storm in a salad. Can highly recommend
Really creamy
Better when it was soya
It's OK but basically solid coconut fat.
Best vegan cheese easily available, great price.
The first vegan cheese commercially available that I really enjoy, not just as a replacement but because it's so yummy, and is also affordable. You can use it for a lot of things, it is less crumbly and sharp than dairy feta but very creamy so has a wide range of uses. It's soft but can be grated (just!) so it's fabulous in place of grated cheese on pasta, in soup etc. It replaces feta brilliantly too. I've tried many many vegan cheeses but this is the one that made me feel I could give up dairy cheese.
Really Excellent
Can't rate this highly enough. Moist and soft and very tasty! You wouldn't know this was a high-class cheese!
Nothing like Feta.
Like eating soap! I'd rather go without. Feta should be salty and cumbly. This is smooth, creamy and slightly sweet. Tried adding some salt, but it's still not right.
Amazing feta/goat's cheese alternative
This vegan cheese is amazing, it tastes just like goat's cheese to me. Mild, creamy, so so good! Total gamechanger!