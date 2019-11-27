By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Violife Vegan Greek White Block 230G

4.5(10)Write a review
£ 2.70
£11.74/kg

Product Description

  • Greek White Block.
  • The company applies certified systems ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 22000:2005
  • With coconut oil and vitamin B12
  • Food preparation with coconut oil
  • Free from dairy, soya, gluten, lactose, nuts
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (29%), Starch, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta Lactone, Flavourings, Olive Extract, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Storage temperature: +2 - +8°COnce opened consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in Greece

Number of uses

The packaging contains about 7 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arivia S.A.,
  • Block 31,
  • DA 13,
  • Phase B,
  • 57022 Industrial Area of Sindos,
  • Thessaloniki,

Return to

  • Email: info@violifefoods.com
  • violifefoods.com

Drained weight

200g

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (30g)***%RI* Per Serving***
Energy 1260kJ/305kcal (15% of RI*)378kJ/92kcal5%
Fat 29g8.7g12%
-Of Which Saturates 26g7.8g39%
Carbohydrates11g3.3g1%
-Of Which Sugars 0g0g0%
Protein 0g0g0%
Salt 1.7g0.5g8%
Vitamins%NRV**
Vitamin B12 2.5µg (100% of NRV**)0.75µg30%
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**NRV: Nutrient reference value according to EU reg 1169/2011---
***The packaging contains about servings of 30g---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

This is one of the best cheese alternative in the

5 stars

This is one of the best cheese alternative in the market. As seen on packaging, try it wiht dried herbs and olive oil.

Delicious, great alternative to feta.

5 stars

Delicious, great alternative to feta.

Brilliant, excellent tast!

5 stars

Brilliant, excellent tast!

Lovely and creamy

5 stars

It's not got the same texture and sharpness of feta but I loved it! Went down a storm in a salad. Can highly recommend

Really creamy

5 stars

Really creamy

Better when it was soya

3 stars

It's OK but basically solid coconut fat.

Best vegan cheese easily available, great price.

5 stars

The first vegan cheese commercially available that I really enjoy, not just as a replacement but because it's so yummy, and is also affordable. You can use it for a lot of things, it is less crumbly and sharp than dairy feta but very creamy so has a wide range of uses. It's soft but can be grated (just!) so it's fabulous in place of grated cheese on pasta, in soup etc. It replaces feta brilliantly too. I've tried many many vegan cheeses but this is the one that made me feel I could give up dairy cheese.

Really Excellent

5 stars

Can't rate this highly enough. Moist and soft and very tasty! You wouldn't know this was a high-class cheese!

Nothing like Feta.

1 stars

Like eating soap! I'd rather go without. Feta should be salty and cumbly. This is smooth, creamy and slightly sweet. Tried adding some salt, but it's still not right.

Amazing feta/goat's cheese alternative

5 stars

This vegan cheese is amazing, it tastes just like goat's cheese to me. Mild, creamy, so so good! Total gamechanger!

