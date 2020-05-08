By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Smoked Processed Cheese 200G

£ 2.20
£11.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Smoked Processed Cheese
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • A processed smoked cheese with a mellow and smokey flavour
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (Cow Milk, Contains Colour (Annatto, Beta Carotene) and Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)), Water, Butter, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Mono Sodium Phosphate), Corn Starch, Salt, Natural Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days.

Name and address

  • Produced and packed by:
  • Schipper Cheese BV,
  • Zaandam,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • Schipper Cheese BV,
  • Zaandam,
  • Holland.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gr:
Energy 1342kJ/320kcal
Fat 24.7g
of which saturates 17.9g
Carbohydrate 2.9g
of which sugars 0.1g
Fibre 1.1g
Protein 21.4g
Salt 2.9g

