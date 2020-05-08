Counter Smoked Processed Cheese 200G
Product Description
- Smoked Processed Cheese
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- A processed smoked cheese with a mellow and smokey flavour
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Cheese (Cow Milk, Contains Colour (Annatto, Beta Carotene) and Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)), Water, Butter, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Mono Sodium Phosphate), Corn Starch, Salt, Natural Smoke
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days.
Name and address
- Produced and packed by:
- Schipper Cheese BV,
- Zaandam,
- Holland.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100gr:
|Energy
|1342kJ/320kcal
|Fat
|24.7g
|of which saturates
|17.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|Protein
|21.4g
|Salt
|2.9g
