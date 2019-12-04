Naked Lean Peach & Ginger Smoothie 750Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 109kJ
Product Description
- Peach & Ginger Mixed Fruit & Veg Juice Drink, Partially from Concentrate, with Natural Flavours and Vitamin C.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Naked Lean. A delicious, thirst quenching smoothie with 40% less sugars* than the average smoothie.
- Made with dreamy peach, bold ginger and delicious apple juice, while giving a vitamin C hit - Boom!
- *Naked Lean is 40% lower in kcal and 40% lower in sugar than smoothies on average.
- The Fruit & Veg Inside
- 3 White Peaches, Slice of Ginger, Slice of Watermelon, 1 Cucumber, 1 1/3 Passion Fruit, 1/2 Apple
- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- The Naked truth®
- All our smoothies contain only the best fruit & veg.
- This product has been pasteurised
- 40% lower in sugar
- No preservatives
- No inhibitions
- Pack size: 750ml
- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices partially from Concentrate 70% (Peach Puree (26.5%), Cucumber Juice (19.6%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (14.6%) Watermelon Juice (6.5%), Passionfruit Juice (1.4%), Ginger Juice (1.3%)), Water, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin C
Storage
PerishableKeep refrigerated Consume within 5 days of opening. Best before: See bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well!
- Separation is natural
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
Return to
- Give Naked juice a bell.
- UK Careline No: 0800 7833 851
- www.nakedjuice.co.uk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml (%*)
|Energy
|109kJ
|164kJ
|-
|(26 kcal)
|(39 kcal) (2%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|9.2g
|of which sugars**
|5.7g
|8.6g (10%*)
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Vitamin C
|11mg (13%*)
|16mg (20%*)
|This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
