Pukka Organic Night Time Herbal Latte 75G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pukka Organic Night Time Herbal Latte 75G
£ 3.75
£5.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Night Time Organic Latte
  • 1% for the planet
  • Discover more at pukkaherbs.com
  • Sweet dreams are made of this. A velvety blend of malty oat and nutty carob infused with nature's night time herbs - lavender and chamomile, ashwagandha and nutmeg. A potion to swirl you softly into bed.
  • Master Herbsmith
  • The beauty of Pukka
  • Connecting you to the world's most incredible organic herbal creations. Made with love and herbal wisdom, this latte uses the finest grade herbs for the benefit of people, plants and planet. It's certified Fair for Life - the gold standard in ethical trade - with packaging from renewable sources.
  • Organic
  • A dreamy blend with oats and ashwagandha
  • Add your favourite milk
  • Incredible organic herbal drink
  • Caffeine free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Soy and gluten free
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 75g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Oat Grain Powder (43.5%)*, Carob Pulp*, Coconut Milk Powder*, Ashwagandha Root Powder (3%)*, Nutmeg Powder (2%)*, Chamomile Flower Powder (0.5%)*, Lavender Flower Extract Powder (0.5%)*, Cinnamon Bark Wholistic Extract* ◇, *=Organic, ◇=Contains Non Organic Anti-Caking Agent - Silicon Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place under 30°C.For best results, once opened enjoy within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to prepare a Pukka latte
  • Warm 250ml of your favourite milk. We suggest sweetened almond for the best latte experience.
  • In your cup, mix 2 teaspoons of latte blend with a dash of milk to make a paste.
  • Pour the rest of the milk in and stir well. Sweeten with organic honey if desired.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Name and address

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd.,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd.,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.

Net Contents

75g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving (2 teaspoons) as sold*
Energy:1663kJ/397kcal83kJ/20kcal
Fat:13g0.6g
of which saturates:9g0.5g
Carbohydrate:54g3g
of which sugars **:9g0.5g
Protein:8g0.4g
Salt:0g0g
*5g latte powder serving (before adding milk)--
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--

