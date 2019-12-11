Pukka Organic Night Time Herbal Latte 75G
- Night Time Organic Latte
- 1% for the planet
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com
- Sweet dreams are made of this. A velvety blend of malty oat and nutty carob infused with nature's night time herbs - lavender and chamomile, ashwagandha and nutmeg. A potion to swirl you softly into bed.
- Master Herbsmith
- The beauty of Pukka
- Connecting you to the world's most incredible organic herbal creations. Made with love and herbal wisdom, this latte uses the finest grade herbs for the benefit of people, plants and planet. It's certified Fair for Life - the gold standard in ethical trade - with packaging from renewable sources.
- Organic
- A dreamy blend with oats and ashwagandha
- Add your favourite milk
- Incredible organic herbal drink
- Caffeine free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Soy and gluten free
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 75g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Oat Grain Powder (43.5%)*, Carob Pulp*, Coconut Milk Powder*, Ashwagandha Root Powder (3%)*, Nutmeg Powder (2%)*, Chamomile Flower Powder (0.5%)*, Lavender Flower Extract Powder (0.5%)*, Cinnamon Bark Wholistic Extract* ◇, *=Organic, ◇=Contains Non Organic Anti-Caking Agent - Silicon Dioxide
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place under 30°C.For best results, once opened enjoy within 4 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to prepare a Pukka latte
- Warm 250ml of your favourite milk. We suggest sweetened almond for the best latte experience.
- In your cup, mix 2 teaspoons of latte blend with a dash of milk to make a paste.
- Pour the rest of the milk in and stir well. Sweeten with organic honey if desired.
Number of uses
15 Servings
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd.,
- Keynsham,
- BS31 2GN.
Return to
Net Contents
75g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving (2 teaspoons) as sold*
|Energy:
|1663kJ/397kcal
|83kJ/20kcal
|Fat:
|13g
|0.6g
|of which saturates:
|9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate:
|54g
|3g
|of which sugars **:
|9g
|0.5g
|Protein:
|8g
|0.4g
|Salt:
|0g
|0g
|*5g latte powder serving (before adding milk)
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
