Shannon's Vegan Chocolate Cream Liqueur 70Cl

Shannon's Vegan Chocolate Cream Liqueur 70Cl
£ 12.00
£17.15/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Creamy Coconut & Chocolate Flavour Drink
  • Find us on Facebook
  • A delicious blend of alcohol, coconut oil and flavourings.
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Made to a Vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods

Tasting Notes

  • A delicious blend of alcohol, coconut oil and flavourings

Alcohol Units

9.1

ABV

13% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Once opened, drink within one month.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before serving. Serve over ice.
  • Do not mix with carbonated or citrus drinks.

Name and address

  • Niche Drinks Co. Ltd.,
  • 10 Rossdowney Road,
  • Derry,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT47 6NS.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Good but could be better

3 stars

As a vegan I really miss baileys. This one tastes like a stores own brand of cream liquor , for example Tesco or sainsburys. I have had vegan baileys and to be honest I think I prefer this one, that said non taste as good as the real thing.I think the mistake is they make the vegan versions with almond milk where as baileys is made with cream. I think someone needs to produce a vegan cream liquor made with a plant based cream instead of plant based milk . So it would make it much thicker and creamier , I think this version is thicker than vegan baileys.Also why are ‘different’ versions of things more expensive , whether it’s vegan milk , vegan cheese or vegan alcohol it’s always more expensive than the dairy version.I notice it also in gluten free products which unfortunately I have to buy , why are people’s purses robbed because they buy the alternative either through choice or necessity.

Wow, just wow!!

5 stars

This stuff is delicious! I was supposed to be keeping my first bottle for Christmas but once I tried it, I couldn't wait. My family have all tried it and love it too, so I think this will be a regular purchase!! Thanks for stocking this Tesco :-)

