Lonewolf Cloudy Lemon Gin 70Cl
Product Description
- Cloudy Lemon Gin
- Gin with Bite.
- LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon is a haze of gin and sharp citrus. Ruled by the full moon, our gin is macerated in fresh Sicilian lemon peel for seven days before its release into the wild. With a strong lemon nose and a merciless juniper kick, this wolf is a crossbreed to be reckoned with.
- X 28 single shot measures. 1.4 kg
- Small batch
- Hand crafted
- Grain to glass
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Ingredients
Scots Pine, Tuscan Juniper, Grapefruit Peel, Lemon Peel, Pink Peppercorn, Orris Root, Angelica, Mace, Cardamom, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime, Almonds, Coriander, Lavender
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewdog,
- Ellon,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- Brewdog,
- Ellon,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB41 8BX.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
