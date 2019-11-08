By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Moon & Stars Biscuit 6 Pack 108G

Tesco Moon & Stars Biscuit 6 Pack 108G
£ 1.00
£0.93/100g
One mini bag
  • Energy363kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2014kJ / 480kcal

Product Description

  • Malted milk biscuits.
  • Moon & Stars Malted Biscuits COSMIC CRUNCH Our bakers have been making biscuits the traditional way for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation, they take classic recipes and make them the best they can be.
  • Biscuits shown not actual size
  • Cosmic crunch
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract (4.5%), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

6 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini bag (18g)
Energy2014kJ / 480kcal363kJ / 86kcal
Fat20.0g3.6g
Saturates9.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate66.3g11.9g
Sugars12.9g2.3g
Fibre2.1g0.4g
Protein7.7g1.4g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 6 servings.--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Tasty and handy having them in convenient little b

5 stars

Tasty and handy having them in convenient little bags. Not too sweet either.

