Tesco Moon & Stars Biscuit 6 Pack 108G

Tasty and handy having them in convenient little bags. Not too sweet either.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2014kJ / 480kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract (4.5%), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Pack contains 6 servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
6 x 18g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini bag (18g)
|Energy
|2014kJ / 480kcal
|363kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|20.0g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|66.3g
|11.9g
|Sugars
|12.9g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|7.7g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings.
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.
