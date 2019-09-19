M&M's Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Block 165G

Simply splendid
I love chocolate this is absolutely gorgous
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2327kJ
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Colours (E100, E133, E160a, E162, E171, E172), Glucose Syrup, Starch, Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Natural Vanilla Extract, Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 20.6g
165g ℮
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 20.6g (%*)
|Energy
|2327kJ
|479kJ (6%)
|-
|558kcal
|115kcal (6%)
|Fat
|35g
|7.1g (10%)
|of which saturates
|20g
|4.0g (20%)
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|11g (4%)
|of which sugars
|53g
|11g (12%)
|Protein
|6.5g
|1.3g (3%)
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.04g (< 1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
