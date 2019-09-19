By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
M&M's Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Block 165G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of M&M's Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Block 165G
£ 2.50
£1.52/100g
4x = 20.6g
  • Energy479kJ 115kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2327kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with M&M's minis (9%) (milk chocolate in a coloured sugar shell) and hazelnut pieces (6%).
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Colours (E100, E133, E160a, E162, E171, E172), Glucose Syrup, Starch, Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Natural Vanilla Extract, Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut, Almond, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 20.6g

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 20.6g (%*)
Energy 2327kJ479kJ (6%)
-558kcal115kcal (6%)
Fat 35g7.1g (10%)
of which saturates 20g4.0g (20%)
Carbohydrate 54g11g (4%)
of which sugars 53g11g (12%)
Protein 6.5g1.3g (3%)
Salt 0.20g0.04g (< 1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--













1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Simply splendid

4 stars

I love chocolate this is absolutely gorgous

