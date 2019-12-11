Tick Tock Rooibos Tea Vanilla 40'S 80G
- Vanilla Rooibos Tea
- Did you know? Rooibos is the original name for redbush tea.
- A delicious cup of tea brimming with natural goodness.
- Tick Tock's deep colour and full taste make a delicious cup of tea. Gentle, naturally caffeine free and brimming with rooibos goodness, all natural Tick Tock can be enjoyed at any time - morning, noon and night.
- A Tea for any time
- Specially selected superior rooibos. Harvested by hand and made naturally in the clear Cedarberg mountain air.
- A Family Tradition From the Founders of Rooibos Tea
- The Tick Tock family have been makers or rooibos tea ever since Grandfather Benjamin Ginsberg perfected the brew in 1903
- A tea pioneer, he was the first to use traditional tea techniques to cure the wild rooibos plant found only in South Africa's magnificent Cedarberg mountains.
- Our velvety smooth Rooibos Vanilla brings together the full taste of rooibos with the soft natural sweetness of bourbon vanilla from Madagascar.
- For bright days & peaceful nights
- Morning, noon & night
- Allows restful sleep
- Gentle and low in tannin
- Special superior grade
- Harvested by hand
- Pack size: 80g
Rooibos Tea (Aspalathus Linearis), Natural Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavour
Store in a cool dry place away from strong light and odours.
Packed in the United Kingdom from imported ingredients
- Directions
- Add freshly boiled water and brew for 2-4 minutes. Delicious with or without milk or as an iced tea.
40 Count
- Tick Tock Teas Ltd,
- PO Box 125,
- Newbury,
- RG20 9LY,
- United Kingdom.
80g ℮
