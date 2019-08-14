Cadbury Wispa Gold 4X41g

This bar is really good, combining the layer of ca
This bar is really good, combining the layer of caramel over the chocolate.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2099 kJ
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471), Salt, Sodium Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store FlatStore in a dry place. Protect from heat.
4 x 41 g bars per pack
4 x 41g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (41 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2099 kJ
|861 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|502 kcal
|206 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|26 g
|11 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|15 g
|6.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|25 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|51 g
|21 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|4.7 g
|1.9 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.33 g
|0.14 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019