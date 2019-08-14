By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Wispa Gold 4X41g

Cadbury Wispa Gold 4X41g
£ 1.50
£0.92/100g
Each 41 g contains
  • Energy861 kJ 206 kcal
    10%
  • Fat11 g
    15%
  • Saturates6.1 g
    30%
  • Sugars21 g
    23%
  • Salt0.14 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2099 kJ

Product Description

  • Textured milk chocolate bar with soft caramel centre (32 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Grab hold of some gold
  • Aerated Cadbury milk chocolate with a layer of caramel
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 164g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471), Salt, Sodium Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store FlatStore in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4 x 41 g bars per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 41g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (41 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2099 kJ861 kJ8400 kJ /
-502 kcal206 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 26 g11 g70 g
of which Saturates 15 g6.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 60 g25 g260 g
of which Sugars 51 g21 g90 g
Fibre 1.5 g0.6 g-
Protein 4.7 g1.9 g50 g
Salt 0.33 g0.14 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

This bar is really good, combining the layer of caramel over the chocolate.

