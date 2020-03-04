By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mahi Peri Peri Hot Sauce 165G

Mahi Peri Peri Hot Sauce 165G
£ 1.80
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • Red Chilli Pepper, Garlic, Lemon & Oregano Sauce
  • Voted best sauce of 2017 by the quality food awards, our signature peri-peri hot sauce has just the right amount of heat to tantalize your taste-buds. A drizzling of this savoury yet spicy sauce packs a powerful punch white treating your palate to the exotic flavours of south Africa. Dip, dash or pour this versatile sauce over a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables to guarantee yourself a lifetime free off flavourless foods.
  • All natural ingredients
  • Chilli rating - 3
  • Free From Food Award 2018 Silver Award Winner
  • Quality Food Awards 2017 Winner
  • Free from any ingredients or derivatives of animal origin
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

White Vinegar, Chilli Peppers (23%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion Paste, Salt, Lemon Concentrate, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid (Acidity Regulator), Garlic, Lime Oil, Xanthan Gum (Stabiliser), Oregano

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate once opened and use within 3 months.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the fens of England

Number of uses

16 servings, based on 10g per portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • MAHI Fine Foods Limited,
  • 20-22 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7GU,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • MAHI Fine Foods Limited,
  • 20-22 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7GU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • saucymahi.co
  • hello@saucymahi.co

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 503 Kj / 121 Kcal
Fat 11 g
Of which Saturates0.7 g
Carbohydrates4.0 g
Of which Sugars1.5 g
Protein 1.1 g
Salt 3.6 g

