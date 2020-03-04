Mahi Peri Peri Hot Sauce 165G

Product Description
- Red Chilli Pepper, Garlic, Lemon & Oregano Sauce
- Voted best sauce of 2017 by the quality food awards, our signature peri-peri hot sauce has just the right amount of heat to tantalize your taste-buds. A drizzling of this savoury yet spicy sauce packs a powerful punch white treating your palate to the exotic flavours of south Africa. Dip, dash or pour this versatile sauce over a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables to guarantee yourself a lifetime free off flavourless foods.
- All natural ingredients
- Chilli rating - 3
- Free From Food Award 2018 Silver Award Winner
- Quality Food Awards 2017 Winner
- Free from any ingredients or derivatives of animal origin
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
White Vinegar, Chilli Peppers (23%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion Paste, Salt, Lemon Concentrate, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid (Acidity Regulator), Garlic, Lime Oil, Xanthan Gum (Stabiliser), Oregano
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate once opened and use within 3 months.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the fens of England
Number of uses
16 servings, based on 10g per portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- MAHI Fine Foods Limited,
- 20-22 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7GU,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- MAHI Fine Foods Limited,
- 20-22 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7GU,
- United Kingdom.
- saucymahi.co
- hello@saucymahi.co
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|503 Kj / 121 Kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|Of which Saturates
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrates
|4.0 g
|Of which Sugars
|1.5 g
|Protein
|1.1 g
|Salt
|3.6 g
