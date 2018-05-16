By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wrigley's Extra Peppermint 6X10 Pieces 84G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wrigley's Extra Peppermint 6X10 Pieces 84G
£ 2.00
£2.39/100g

Product Description

  • Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Mint Flavour.
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
  • 6 x Ten Piece Packets
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Sugarfree
  • Extra sugarfree gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acids
  • Oral Health Foundation Approved
  • Irish Dental Association Approved
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 84g
  • Sugarfree

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners Xylitol, Sorbitol, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Gum Base, Thickener Gum Arabic, Flavourings, Humectant Glycerol, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Preparation and Usage

  • Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

6 x 14g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 621 kJ/149 kcal
Fat 0 g
Of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 62.1 g
Of which - Sugars 0 g
- Polyols 62.1 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Wrigley's Extra Spearmint 6X10 Pieces 84G

£ 2.00
£2.39/100g

Trebor Extra Strong Mints 7 Rolls 219.8G

£ 2.00
£0.69/100g

Smint Peppermint 35G

£ 1.35
£3.86/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here