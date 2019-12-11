Hartleys Juicy Jelly Pouch Orange 90G
- Energy113 kJ 27 kcal1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 125 kJ
Product Description
- Orange Flavour Jelly with Sugar and Sweetener
- With real fruit juice
- Under 100 calories per pouch
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegetarians Society Approved
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (12%), Sugar, Gelling Agents: Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Carthamus Extract, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Colour: Paprika Extract
Storage
Keep me in the cupboard.Once opened, please keep me in the fridge and eat within 2 days.
Produce of
Manufactured in Spain
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- CHOKING HAZARD: The removable cap presents a choking hazard to children under 36 months so should be kept out of their reach.
Name and address
- Hain Daniels Group,
- 2100 Century Way,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8ZB.
Return to
- Careline 0800 022 4339
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pouch (90g)
|Energy
|125 kJ
|113 kJ
|-
|30 kcal
|27 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|6.4g
|of which sugars
|6.7g
|6.0g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.05g
Safety information
