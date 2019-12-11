By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hartleys Juicy Jelly Pouch Orange 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 0.50
£0.56/100g

Offer

Each pouch (90g) contains:
  • Energy113 kJ 27 kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 125 kJ

Product Description

  • Orange Flavour Jelly with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Follow us on;
  • www.facebook.com/hartleysfruit
  • www.twitter.com/hartleysfruit
  • www.instagram.com/hartleysfruit
  • With real fruit juice
  • Under 100 calories per pouch
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarians Society Approved
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (12%), Sugar, Gelling Agents: Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Carthamus Extract, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Colour: Paprika Extract

Storage

Keep me in the cupboard.Once opened, please keep me in the fridge and eat within 2 days.

Produce of

Manufactured in Spain

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • CHOKING HAZARD: The removable cap presents a choking hazard to children under 36 months so should be kept out of their reach.

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pouch (90g)
Energy 125 kJ113 kJ
-30 kcal27 kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 7.1g6.4g
of which sugars 6.7g6.0g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.06g0.05g

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

