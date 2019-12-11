Tiptree Truffle Mayonnaise 165G

Delicious, but pricey!
This tastes so so good!!! Love it. If only it was a bit more reasonably priced..
Save your money
Waste of money, cant taste the truffle at all and the mayo tastes cheap
Rapeseed Oil (73%), Free Range Whole Egg & Egg Yolk (10%), White Wine Vinegar, Truffle (3.4%), (Black Truffles (70%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Truffle Flavour (2.4%)), Sugar, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt), Sea Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Antioxidant: Calcium Disodium EDTA
Once opened refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.
Made in Tiptree, England
165g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2934kJ/713kcal
|Fat
|77g
|of which saturates
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.7g
