Tiptree Truffle Mayonnaise 165G

£ 3.60
£2.19/100g

Product Description

  • Truffle Mayonnaise
  • Finest Condiments Fruit Growers & Preservers Since 1885

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (73%), Free Range Whole Egg & Egg Yolk (10%), White Wine Vinegar, Truffle (3.4%), (Black Truffles (70%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Truffle Flavour (2.4%)), Sugar, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt), Sea Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Antioxidant: Calcium Disodium EDTA

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Once opened refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in Tiptree, England

Name and address

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex.,
  • CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0) 800 3281749
  • www.tiptree.com

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2934kJ/713kcal
Fat 77g
of which saturates 5.6g
Carbohydrate 3.1g
of which sugars 2.7g
Protein 1.8g
Salt 1.7g

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious, but pricey!

4 stars

This tastes so so good!!! Love it. If only it was a bit more reasonably priced..

Save your money

2 stars

Waste of money, cant taste the truffle at all and the mayo tastes cheap

