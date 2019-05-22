By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plaice Fillets 280G

Tesco Plaice Fillets 280G
£ 3.95
£14.11/kg
One typical plaice fillet
  • Energy493kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 352kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on plaice (Pleuronectes platessa) fillets, defrosted.
  • Caught in the wild. With a mild, sweet flavour and delicate flake. Responsibly Sourced. Working with selected fishermen our wild caught plaice is responsibly sourced from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Prepared with the skin on for ease of cooking and to give a fuller flavour. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Caught in the wild. Carefully chosen for a mild, sweet flavour and delicate flake.
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven cook. 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 13-15 mins Place on a well oiled baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 13-15 minutes.

Grill
Instructions: Place fillets on lightly oiled foil. Place under a pre-heated grill for 12 minutes. Time: 12 mins, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical plaice fillet (140g)
Energy352kJ / 83kcal493kJ / 117kcal
Fat1.7g2.4g
Saturates0.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.0g23.8g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Excellent Product - Good Value Too

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious can highly recommend and there is ample in the pack for 2 adult servings, so quick to cook too which is important in our busy lives when we are advised to eat fresh and healthy....

