Tesco Plaice Fillets 280G

Excellent Product - Good Value Too
These are absolutely delicious can highly recommend and there is ample in the pack for 2 adult servings, so quick to cook too which is important in our busy lives when we are advised to eat fresh and healthy....
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 352kJ / 83kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven cook. 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 13-15 mins Place on a well oiled baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 13-15 minutes.
Grill
Instructions: Place fillets on lightly oiled foil. Place under a pre-heated grill for 12 minutes. Time: 12 mins, Temp: Medium
Packed in the U.K.
2 Servings
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical plaice fillet (140g)
|Energy
|352kJ / 83kcal
|493kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|17.0g
|23.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: This product will contain bones.
